Charlene M. Davis WEST RUTLAND — Charlene Marie (Maranville) Davis passed peacefully from the earth on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born in Rutland on Jan. 14, 1927, daughter of Frank and Bernadine (Crosby) Maranville. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy at the height of WWII and enrolled in Fanny Allen School of Nursing. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. Her nursing career spanned 50 years from her early days as a registered cadet nurse at the White River Junction VA Hospital, to the Caverly Children’s Health Center in Pittsford, the Keenan Clinic and ultimately retiring from the Rutland Hospital. She married John H. Davis in 1950, traveling the country following his naval assignments. The family settled in West Rutland in 1967. Charlene served on the West Rutland school board, was a member of St. Bridget’s church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She volunteered with the Rutland Senior Volunteer Program and was a member of the Good Time Singers, singing, dancing and telling the occasional joke for the residents of local nursing homes. For the last 10 years, she resided at The Maples in Rutland. She was the matriarch of a large, loving family, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Darlene Taylor and her husband, Greg, of Mulberry, Florida, Dawnelle Leichtnam of Rutland, John Davis Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Fair Haven, Jeffrey Davis and his wife, Holly, of Rutland and Melissa Thompson and her fiancé, Thomas Coleman, of Perkinsville; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and two nieces. She is dearly loved and will be ever missed. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Charlotte Lane; brother, James Maranville; former husband, John H. Davis; grandsons, Christian and Keanan Thompson; and two sons-in-law, Gerald Paller and Steven Leichtnam. Funeral services will be held later at the convenience of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.