Charlene W. Tenney CHESTER, NJ — Charlene Winship Tenney passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was 93 years old. Born in Burlington, VT, to parents William and Geneva (McBride) Winship, Charlene lived in Royalton, Essex Junction, Brattleboro, and Rutland, VT, before moving to Chester, NJ in 2006. Charlene earned an associate degree in secretarial science from Castleton College, Castleton, VT. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator, was a secretary for the Vermont Extension Service, and for Grace Congregational Church, Rutland, VT. For sixteen years she was also employed by the Rutland Herald, where she wrote her own column and edited the social calendar and obituaries. As a woman of faith, she regularly attended Bible Study. She was a member of the Lamington Presbyterian Church, Lamington, NJ, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over fifty years. She found great joy in books, movies, art, and traveling, especially with family and friends. She considered her children her greatest accomplishment. Charlene is survived by her son Michael Tenney of Brattleboro, VT, and his wife Ellen, daughter Kimberly Winslow Lamb of Idaho Springs, CO, and her husband Roy Scott, and daughter Maureen Hunt of Chester, NJ and her husband Douglas. She had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 28, at 4 PM at Hilltop Presbyterian Church, 20 Hilltop Rd, Mendham NJ 07945. A virtual link for the service will also be available at https://youtu.be/r9keluVU6DA. Following the service, there will be a reception at Hilltop House. Charlene will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center, VT, on Saturday, July 30th, at 10 am. Donations in her name can be made to the Chelsea at Bridgewater Employee Fund, 680 Rt. 202/206 North, Bridgewater, NJ 08807, or to Ennoble Care, 1 Edgeview Drive, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Arrangements made by Bailey Funeral Home of Mendham, NJ.
