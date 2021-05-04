Charles Bassett rites PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Charles Bassett, who died Dec. 9, 2020, was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. The Rev. Joel Tate, pastor of Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, officiated. The eulogy was given by a granddaughter, Jessica Leblanc. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post #31 color guard. Ron Fairbanks presented the flag and Clayton Rockwell sounded taps. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
