Charles Brush Chahanovich KENT, Wash. — Charles Robert “Chuck” Brush Chahanovich passed away at home on July 30, 2021. He was born on Oct. 4, 1942, in Bennington, Vermont, to Charles Henry Brush and Barbara Irene Lindsey. His mother was remarried during his early childhood to Edward Chahanovich. Chuck graduated from North Bennington High School in 1960, following which he spent the next 25 years serving our country with the United States Air Force. Early on in his service, he attended Electronics School at the Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. Later during his career with the Air Force, he concurrently continued his education, achieving a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon retiring from his service, Chuck was employed by The Boeing Co. for 20 years, where his skills associated with the design, programming and implementation of complex electronic systems for aircraft were greatly valued. While working for Boeing, Chuck also pursued and achieved his master’s degree in counseling in 2007 at the age of 65. It was his lifelong experiences, including all of life’s ups and downs, that made him a very valuable counselor. Chuck was very actively involved in Kairos Prison Ministry for 30 years, where his presence was responsible for changing many lives in the name of Jesus. Chuck married Beverly Edna McIntyre on Oct. 12, 1985, and shared his life with her for 35 years. He was the father and parent to seven children, Troy Chahanovich, Kelley Hendershot, Caryn Chahanovich, Beth Rogers, Heidi Lucas, Holli Peachey and Carla Chahanovich. Chuck was predeceased by his daughter, Kelley. Besides his loving wife, Chuck is survived by siblings on his mother’s side, including Bruce, Brian, Mark and Edward Chahanovich and Susan Lindsey; and siblings on his father’s side, including David, Scott and Laird Brush, Holly Webb and Lisa Christman; by his remaining children, and by 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, who live all over the United States. Chuck had an infectious smile and the twinkle in his eyes often made others wonder what he was thinking. His sense of humor and humility, and his love of family made it a joy for all to be in his presence. A Celebration of Life was held on Aug. 28 at Christ the King Bible Fellowship Church located at 35448 11th Ave. SW, Federal Way, Washington. A burial ceremony with full military honors will occur on Oct. 4, his birthday, in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Donations in Chuck's honor may be made to Kairos of Washington at https://kairosofwashington.org/donate-now/.
