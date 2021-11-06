Charles “Buddy” Allen RUTLAND — Charles A. “Buddy” Allen, 83, of Rutland, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home. Charles was born on Dec. 30, 1937, in Rutland, the son of George and Gwen (Dolphin) Allen. On Nov. 16, 1963, he was married to Janet E. (Keefe) Allen. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. During his life, Buddy had a 40-year career as an auto body mechanic, retiring in 2002. Buddy was an active member of the Moose Club, American Legion and VFW. He was an avid camper and passed his love of camping to all his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Janet Allen; two sons, Eric Hotte and wife Deb, of Avondale, Arizona, and David Allen and Andy, of Weare, New Hampshire; a daughter, Denise Arduca and husband Joe, of Rutland; a sister, Bertha Alger and husband Mark, of Rutland; four grandchildren, Marissa Arduca, Brianna Arduca, Luke Hotte and Tyler Hotte. Charles was predeceased by his son, John M. Allen; and two sisters, Jean Lindholm and Linda Hudson. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Clifford Funeral Home from 10:30 to 12:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
