Charles "Buddy" Allen RUTLAND — The funeral service for Charles A. “Buddy” Allen, 83, who died Nov. 5, 2021, were held Tuesday, Nov. 9, at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Bearers were Andy Herbert, Brian Lindholm, Brian Keefe, Joseph Sr., Joe and Marissa Arduca. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31. Ron Fairbanks made the flag presentation. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
