Charles “Chub” Franzoni RUTLAND — The funeral service for Charles McMaster “Chub” Franzoni, 89, who died Sept. 26, 2021, was held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at St. Peter Church. The Rev. John Tokaz, pastor, and the Rev. Richard Tinney concelebrated. Organist Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Eulogist was Heather Moore. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery. Bearers were Tyler Flinn, T.J. Raymond, Charles, Kevin, Kyle and Chris Franzoni. Omitted from the list of survivors were siblings, Carole LeFrancois and Peter Franzoni. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
