Charles Dikeman SPRINGFIELD — Charles “Chuck” Dikeman, 74, passed away at his home on February 25, 2023. He was born in Rutland, VT on February 22, 1949, the son of Harold “Dusty” Dikeman and Elizabeth Peters. The full obituary may be viewed at https://www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/charles-dikeman.
