Charles E. Blair POULTNEY — Charles Edward Blair, 92, of Poultney, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Granville Center for Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Rutland on Sept. 30, 1929, the son of Arthur and Bernice (Jones) Blair. He attended Poultney High School and Vermont Technical Center. He married Beverly Roberts on March 17, 1951. Mr. Blair served in the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command from 1951-1955, being stationed in Texas, Puerto Rico, the Azores and Guam, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was employed as the manager of Morse Block and then sales manager at S.T. Griswold, both in Rutland, until his retirement. He enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors, being a handyman since there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, and his pets, especially his cat, Joe, who enjoyed his retirement with him. Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly Blair, son Steven Blair (Nancy), all of Poultney; granddaughter Kimberly (Justin) Stedman, of Pawlet; and great-grandsons, Teague and Kian Stedman. According to his wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.