Charles E. Brothers RUTLAND — On Monday June 21, 2021, Charles E. "Charlie" Brothers, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep, of natural causes. He was born July 1, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont, to Harold and Irene (Fitzgerald) Brothers. A lifelong resident of Rutland, he graduated from Rutland High School in 1950. At 17, he joined the Rutland unit of the Army National Guard in 1949. He deployed with his unit from1950 to1952 to the Army of Occupation (Germany). He received a direct commission to 2nd Lieutenant, served in various positions of leadership throughout his career, culminating as a Lieutenant Colonel, and serving as an instructor for the Army’s Command and General Staff College until his retirement in 1992. In his civilian career, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1994. Charlie was very active in community service in the Rutland area, working on the Rutland Town Planning Commision and representing the town on planning boards throughout the county. He was an avid skier, a member of the Pico Ski Club and taught skiing through their youth program in the '70s and '80s. He was a trustee of the Rutland County Agricultural Society which runs the Vermont State Fair and served many years as one of their vice presidents. After retirement, he spent winters in Florida and his winter home on South Padre Island, Texas. For the past three years, he had been living in Bethany Beach, Delaware, with his son, Keith and his family. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of over 40 years, Jacqueline (Webster), 1995; his son, Jason, 1987; his older brother, Robert "Bob," younger sister, Pamela. He is survived by his son, Stephen, of Granville, New York, his wife, Holly, and his children, Sean, Jessica, and their son, Jonathan, and great-grandson Callahan Charles; his son, Mark, of Placentia, California, his wife, Donna, and their children, Chase and Zachary; his son, Keith, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, his wife Amy and their son Hudson and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, Vermont, with a graveside service and military honors to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 465 West St. in Rutland. A reception for family and friends will be at the American Legion, 33 Washington St., from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Delaware Hospice at www.delawarehospice.org. Charlie can be remembered by family, service to community and love of life.
