Charles E. French MENDON — Charles E. “Charlie” French, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Mendon on July 24, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born on April 2, 1941 in the Colon Republic of Panama, he grew up in the Canal Zone where he excelled as a baseball, football, and track athlete. He attended college in Vermont, where his passion for golf first bloomed, graduating from Castleton State College and with a master’s degree from St. Michael’s. He met his wife Carol (née Morse) at Castleton, and they were married on June 26, 1965, settling and raising their family in Rutland. Charlie taught school in Vermont for 35 years, spending the bulk of his career teaching mathematics at Rutland Junior and Senior High School. Time outside of family and career was spent nurturing his golf game, playing at Rutland Country Club most days in the summer, working on his putting and changing club grips in the winter. Many were the summer evenings, after a morning round, when dad would say he was going back to the course “just to play one and two.” His children loved caddying for him and sharing in his many successes on the course, from his multiple Club Championships and team tournament victories, up to his participation in the Vermont Amateur, Mid-Amateur, and US Senior Amateur tournaments. He was inducted into the RCC Hall of Fame in 2004. In more recent years he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren the game. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carol; children, Stephen (Joy) and Susan (Steve Sampson); grandchildren, Ryan and Caitlin French and Elizabeth and Lauren Sampson; brothers, Worden (Drue) and Lewis (Elsmary); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.