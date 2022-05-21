Charles E. Reller HUBBARDTON — Charles Edward Reller, of Hubbardton, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Largo, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Theresa Reller. He is survived by six children, Patricia Baker (Bill), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Charles T. Reller, of Manlius, New York, Jeanne Kaszuba (Greg), of Orlando, Florida, Carol Schaefer (Jeff), of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Kenneth Reller, of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Thomas Reller (Theresa), of Yardley, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his brother, Ray (Rita), of Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charlie was born on May 28, 1931, in Flushing, New York. He grew up in Queens Village, New York, attended PS 109, Chaminade High School and graduated from St. John's University in June 1953. Charlie married Theresa in February 1953. They lived in Bellerose, Levittown, Bethpage, Manhasset and Rochester, New York. Upon the death of his wife in 2009, Charlie moved permanently to his vacation home in Hubbardton. Charlie had a long successful career as an advertising executive. The Reller family moved to Rochester, New York, when Charlie took a job with Hutchins Y&R. Since retiring in 1996, Charlie spent the winters in Florida and summers in Vermont. Charlie was active in the Republican Party and first volunteered on the Goldwater presidential campaign and worked with Bill Buckley establishing the conservative political party in New York state. He was involved in many civic associations. Charlie was president of the Catholic Youth Organization, the Rochester University Club and the Rochester Squash Racquets Association. He was an active member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church. Charlie was a gregarious soul who enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. He had a strong opinion on most subjects and loved meeting and talking with everyone he met. Charlie wrote an autobiography of his remarkable journey called “What a Life.” He enjoyed all sports, especially squash, tennis, running and golf. During his retirement, he reaped much pleasure from working on the grounds of his Lake Beebe compound. A private memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date at his home in Vermont.
