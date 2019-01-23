Charles E. "Stew" Stewart HOPKINS, S.C. — Charles Edward "Stew" Stewart left us to be with God in the early hours of January 4, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Stewart was born on 1948 in Whitehall, NY to Mr. and Mrs. George B. Stewart. In his younger days he attended military schools, graduating from Rutland High School in Rutland, VT. Mr. Stewart had a 22-year military career with the US Army and served two tours in Vietnam, where he received many commendations, most notably a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. He retired with full military honors as a Master Sergeant. After his military retirement, he was instrumental in helping to develop the Videorama project for Fort Jackson and spent over 20 years there videotaping basic training soldiers in all phases of military training. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved playing golf. In his later years he especially enjoyed jumping on his mower and cutting grass. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dian; six sisters, Mary Trombley (Albert) of North Clarendon, VT, Trish Minard (Gary) of Littleton, CO, Ann Stewart of Rutland VT, Katherine Stewart of North Clarendon, VT, Ruth Manning (Pete) of West Rutland, VT and Irene Gradziel (Bob) of Poultney, VT; and four brothers, Richard Stewart of Pinellas Park, FL, George Stewart (Cheri) of Guam, Larry Stewart (Heather) of Columbia, SC and John Stewart (Sandi) of Ft. Myers, FL; sister-in-laws Linda Clemmer and Brenda Brown (David) both of Hopkins, SC; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, George and Kay Stewart; and his sister, Barbara Pitaniello, all of Rutland, VT. Mr. Stewart was loved by his family and many, many friends and will surely be missed. The visitation was held at Thompson Funeral Home at 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 20209 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 7, 2019. A graveside service was held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mr. Stewart's name. They also wish to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Providence Hospital for the wonderful care he received while there. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
