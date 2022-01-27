Charles F. Rich Jr. NEWPORT, N.H. — Charles F. Rich Jr., 81, passed away at the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington on Jan. 20, 2022, after a period of declining health. He was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Newport, New Hampshire, to the late Charles Rich Sr. and Hazel (Thurber) Rich. Charles graduated from Towle High School with the class of 1959. He served in the United States Navy for four years stationed aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise. After military service, he returned to Newport and spent many years working as a firearms inspector at Sturm-Ruger before retiring in 2006. Charles loved the outdoors. He liked to go hunting and fishing and enjoyed collecting all sorts of things. He will be missed by his friends and family. Charles was predeceased by his parents; wife, Marlene Rich, in 2001; sister, Patricia Ek, and brother, Ray Bliss Rich II. Surviving family members include his daughters, Nadine Cutler, of North Walpole, New Hampshire, and Catherine Bressette, of Newport; stepson, John, of California; sister, Cheryl Smet and her partner, Myron Jones, of Rutland, Vermont; ex-wife, Phyllis MacWilliams; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, New Hampshire. A burial will be held in the spring in North Newport Cemetery.
