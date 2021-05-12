Charles F. Shaffert SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Charles F. “Charley” Shaffert of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and formerly of Castleton, Vermont, died peacefully on May 2, 2021, at the age of 88, while under hospice care in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Reichle) who died in 2020. Charley was born on July 6, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1950, Charley enrolled in the College of William and Mary. In 1952, he joined the Navy during the Korean conflict . Honorably discharged in 1955, Charley completed his B.A. at Dickinson College, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Pflaum Reichle. Married in 1957, they moved back to Philadelphia where Charley would earn an M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. Later, he would earn his Ph.D. from the University of Kansas. In 1965, Charley accepted a faculty position at Castleton State College, where he taught English and American Studies. He developed Castleton’s London Semester and retired in 2000, later being honored as Professor Emeritus for his years of service. Charley enjoyed writing and directing plays for community theatre, playing golf and patronizing bookstores and public libraries. Inveterate and frugal travelers, Charley and Betsy enjoyed many European vacations, American Elderhostels and visits with longtime friends. To his granddaughter, Kathryn Hope Shaffert, Charley was known as “Grumps.” He self-published two picture books about Googus-the-Toothless-Alligator for her. Charley is survived by his granddaughter, Katie; three sons, Rod (Karen), Eric (Monica) and Kurt (Katie W.); extended in-law family, the Reichles; and countless friends and former students. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Betsy; his beloved Uncle John Pflaum; his mother, Gladys Shaffert; his brother, Robert W. Shaffert; and his favorite brother-in-law, Frank C. Reichle Jr. Charley and his family would like to thank ‘Team Grumps’ at Shrewsbury Crossings for all their care, including the staff of Benchmark Assisted Living, Right at Home of Westborough, and Brookhaven Hospice. A private burial will take place in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Rutland Free Public Library or Recovery House (Wallingford, Vermont) where Charley served on the Board of Directors for many years. The Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home of Westborough, Massachusetts, is honored to be assisting the Shaffert family with arrangements. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
