Charles H. Makovec LEICESTER - Charles H. Makovec, 91, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Manhattan, NY, the son of Mathias and Rosa (Zeman) Makovec. Charles earned his Engineering Certificate from Norwich University, Norwich, VT, his Bachelor of Science from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY, and his master's degree from NYU. He served in the 8th Infantry of the United States Army during WWII. Charles had been employed by ICD Group Inc., also the T.R. American Chemicals Inc., both in New York City, and retired from ExxonMobil. He was a member of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, an Addison County coach, Addison County Special Olympics where he served as a board member and treasurer, Vermont Association of Retarded Citizens, American Legion Post #27. Charles enjoyed spending his winters with his family on Anna Maria Island, FL, he enjoyed participating with ACRPC, ACTR, S.C.O.R.E and Meals On Wheels. He is survived by his sons Gary Makovec and wife Susan, Richard Makovec; and by his granddaughters Heather and Diana. He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Grace Marie (Schlette) Makovec, whom he married Sept. 13, 1947; and by his son, Don Makovec. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland at a later date. The family would like to thank Gina, Ron and Cheryl for the care they provided Charles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Special Olympics at 16 Gregory Drive #2, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
