Charles Harrison Demarest KILLINGTON — Charles Harrison Demarest (one of Haskell’s Rascals) passed away on March 30, 2020, following a period of declining health and a short hospitalization at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Charlie was born in Randolph, on Aug. 3, 1948, the first son of Harrison Bowles Demarest and Ruth Cooley Demarest. In 1951 the Demarests moved to the Haskell section of Wanaque, New Jersey, where Charlie attended public school through the eighth grade before entering Lakeland Regional High School, where he graduated in 1966. At Lakeland, Charlie excelled in sports. Despite sustaining a serious knee injury while playing freshman football, he went on to earn varsity letters in both basketball and baseball. Charlie recalled his childhood in Haskell as one of the best times in his life. He remained close to many of his childhood, high school friends throughout his life and communicated through the “Haskell’s Rascals” website. He always loved to reminisce about the old days in Haskell. After high school, Charlie attended St. Michael’s College in Winooski, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in business. While attending St. Michael’s, he played both basketball and baseball in his freshman year. Following his college graduation, Charlie began his career with the Factory Insurance Association before accepting a position with the risk management division of Marsh and McLennan. He worked his way up to a division management position in their Boston office, but he did not enjoy working in the corporate world. Being very independent by nature, in 1981 he returned to Vermont. He first came to Killington as a weekend skier and he wanted to make it his home. He and his wife, Marsha, ran a ski lodge for one season before starting their first business, Demarest’s Shops and Services in Pittsfield. While building a successful business, Charlie immediately became an active member of the community, volunteering his time and energy. He served two terms as a selectman in Sherburne. He was also a member of the first responders, and served on the planning board. He was particularly proud of his role in helping plan the Green Mountain Golf Course in Killington, believing it was very important for Killington become a four-season resort. After several years in business, Charlie returned to school, earning a bachelor's degree in engineering at the University of Vermont. He worked at IBM in Burlington for a few years before opening the Waterwheel Trading Company in Killington. He like being his own boss and the challenge of running his own business. He also liked getting back to the Killington community, where he had many friends. He remained there for the rest of his life. Always a sports enthusiast, Charlie became an avid skier during his college years, an activity he continued through much of his life. Later he took up golf and became an avid golfer. He loved listening to “the oldies” and hanging out in his “mancave” with his cats Woliver, Mollyanne, and reminiscing about his days in Haskell, New Jersey. A special interest was researching the history of the DuPont plant in Haskell, New Jersey. Charles was protective of his family, especially his mother, with whom he visited with great regularity while she was in an assisted living facility in Randolph. What really set Charlie apart was his network of friends. Not only did he maintain lifelong friendships with his high school and college buddies, he also had a strong network of friends in Killington. He had great loyalty to his friends who knew him as a guy with a heart of gold. Charles will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Charlie is survived by his two loving brothers, Richard Demarest from Boise, Idaho and Brian Demarest from Woodstown, New Jersey; three nieces and two nephews; as well as two great-nieces and one great-nephew, many cousins and friends. Given the current pandemic, events to celebrate Charlie’s life will take place at a later date. These events will be published once effective planning can occur. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com
