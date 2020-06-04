Charles Harry Batease RUTLAND CITY — Charles Harry Batease, 70, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1950, the son of Floyd and Josephine (Monroe) Batease, in Hampton, New York, where he grew up and received his early education. Mr. Batease was a woodsman, logging in New York and Vermont, and also worked as a carpenter, a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his siblings, Frank Batease of Rutland, Mary Potter of Tennessee and Sally Taylor of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his siblings, Julia Bahonnan, William and Floyd Batease Jr. Private graveside service will be held at a later date in Poultney Village Cemetery. Arrangements are by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.