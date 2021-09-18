Charles Hier WEST RUTLAND — Charles Hier, 97, of West Rutland, who was born on May 20, 1924, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2021. A graveside service for Charles Hier will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Officiating will be Rev. Pete Hults, pastor of the United Church of West Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
