Charles Hier WEST RUTLAND — The graveside service for Charles Hier, 97, who died Sept. 12, 2021, was held Monday, Sept. 20, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. The Rev. Pete Hults of West Rutland United Church officiated. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
