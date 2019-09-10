Charles Jackson III RUTLAND — Charles Jackson III died unexpectedly on Aug. 27, 2019. Born in 1950 in Boston, MA, he was the only son of Charles and Mary Frothingham Jackson. He grew up in Dover, MA. He graduated from St. Paul’s School (Concord, NH) and New York University and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology (Boston, MA). He worked as a carpenter in Massachusetts and Maine before moving to Woodstock, VT, where he was employed several years by F. W. Frizzell and Co. In 1980, he bought Echo Farm in North Pomfret, VT, where he moved with his then-partner Alicia Jenks. He single-handedly built new barns from the ground up and fixed other existing buildings. It was there that he began honing his farming skills and raising cattle. He immersed himself in the community serving for a while with the volunteer fire department and as a selectman. Each spring, he sugared with his neighbor, Wilfred Moore, and developed his interest in buttonwood trees as a specialty wood. Charley enjoyed life and work on his farm and deeply loved Vermont’s agricultural heritage. He often relied on his local network of farming friends whom he held in high regard for support and advice. In 2006, he relocated to West Haven, VT, where his new farm offered more pasture to expand his herd. He focused on the development of his much-loved Red Angus cows and constantly worked to improve the herd for ease of calving and gentleness and taste of the meat. He continued his interest in enhancing the productivity of his fields and reclaiming additional land for agricultural use. He built a sugar house and initiated sugaring again with his good friend and farming partner, Keaton Dahlin. In West Haven, he found a new supportive and wonderful community that helped him with the beautiful farm and herd he left behind. Charley was a lifelong learner and had a remarkable ability to read, assimilate and apply information on almost any subject. He was excellent at building and fixing just about anything. He was a truly unique individual with many friends who will miss his remarkable intellect and dry wit. He leaves behind his wife, Luenn Walker; and five sisters – Rebecca Jackson (Petersham, MA), Sarah Jackson (New York, NY), Laura Jackson (Dresden, ME), Mary Jackson (Cambridge, MA) and Deborah Jackson Weiss (Chestnut Hill, MA) – and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. At his request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of his life will be organized sometime in the future.
