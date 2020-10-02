Charles Joseph Moscatello Jr. RUTLAND TOWN — Charles Joseph Moscatello Jr., 73, of Rutland Town died Tuesday evening, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 6, 1947, in Rutland, the son of M. Lorraine (Bishop) and Charles Moscatello Sr. Mr. Moscatello married Jean Gregory on May 11, 1968. He was employed by several area companies until he and his wife purchased the Jones Bakery in May of 1989. They ran the bakery until their retirement on Nov. 10, 2013. He enjoyed time with family and friends and making people laugh with his quick wit and timeless jokes. He loved his well-deserved vacations in Maine, hitting the beach and catching a Sea Dogs game. His addictions were crossword puzzles, crypto-quotes and watching the Patriots. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jean Moscatello of Rutland Town; a daughter, Sheri Cassarino and husband Jason of Rutland; three grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley and Ryan; three sisters, Diane Rivard and husband Paul of Lunenburg, Vermont, Judy Moscatello of Rutland and Debbie Stanley of Florence; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Greg Moscatello, on Aug. 26, 1989. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
