Charles J. Moscatello Jr. rites RUTLAND TOWN — The memorial service for Charles Joseph Moscatello Jr., 73, who died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, was held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The Rev. Steve Marchand officiated. The organist was John Riddle and the vocalist was Lori Routhier. A eulogy was by grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley and Ryan Cassarino. Burial followed in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
