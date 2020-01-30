Charles K. Mansfield Jr. ROCKINGHAM — Charles K. Mansfield Jr., 96, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born Jan. 9, 1924, in East Norwalk, Connecticut, the son of Ethel (Brown) and Charles K. Mansfield Sr. He was a graduate of Norwalk High School. Mr. Mansfield enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 during World War II, taking part in the Battle of Leyte in the Philippines, and served during the Korean conflict. He became a police officer, earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Norwalk Community College and retired as a detective in 1976 from the Norwalk Police Department. He later worked as a self-employed carpenter and craftsman. He was ordained a deacon in 2003 at Immanuel Episcopal Church in Bellows Falls. Survivors include his wife, the former Gloria Carole Moye, whom he married Nov. 14, 1953; his daughters, Patricia Garavel of East Norwalk, Connecticut, Susan Boyce of LaGrange, Kentucky, Karen Randmer of Baltimore, Maryland, Lisa Stickney of Springfield; five grandsons and two great-grandsons. Mr. Mansfield was predeceased by his son, Michael Mansfield. The Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
