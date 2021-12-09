Charles L. Towle FAIR HAVEN — Charles Loyal Towle, 87, of Fair Haven, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021, at Chapters Hospice of Brooksville, Florida. He was born April 1, 1934, in Cornwall, Vermont, the son of William and Dorothy (Lane) Towle. He had two brothers, Arlyn and Roger Towle. Mr. Towle was drafted into the Army in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was a loyal member of the American Legion which he frequented almost every day. Charles had various jobs but retired from Carris Reels where he drove truck for many years. He was married to Flora Jane (Doane) Towle on Sept. 17, 1954, in Bridport. Together, they had three children, Bryan, Bruce and LeAnne (Towle) Ledo married to Edward John Ledo. He is survived by his three children; five grandchildren, Brad Towle, Jeff Towle, Kevin Towle, Nicolas Ledo and Jessica Ledo; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Peyton, Grayson, Orla and Briden Towle. He was predeceased by his parents and both his brothers. Charles loved his family and his friends; he will be missed by them all. A private ceremony will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Castleton Legion where he liked to spend his time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.