Charles “Chuck” Eugene LaFountain ROCHESTER — Charles “Chuck” Eugene LaFountain, 67, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at his home in Rochester. He was born March 14, 1956 in Rutland, VT; the son of Eugene and Charlotte (Loudden) LaFountain. He was raised in Poultney attended the local schools. He married Donna Kurtz on May 26, 1990 at the Rutland Congregational Church. Chuck worked for the West Rutland Highway Department and previously at the plywood mill in Hancock. Chuck’s hobbies and interests include cars, hunting, family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Donna LaFountain; son, Cody Ethan LaFountain both of Rochester; his mother, Charlotte Bourn of Castleton; brothers, Allan James LaFountain of Rutland and Thomas Earl He was predeceased by his Father, Eugene. There will be a celebration of life for Chuck at his home, 457 Sky Hollow Rd in Rochester on September 30th beginning at 11 am. The Day Funeral Home in Randolph has assisted the family with arrangements.
