Charles M. “Chub” Franzoni RUTLAND — Charles McMaster “ Chub” Franzoni, 89, of Rutland, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Meadows At East Mountain. Charles was born on June 24, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Raymond and Caroline (Pratt) Franzoni. He married Charlotte Dorothy Raymond on Aug. 4, 1956. Together, they raised seven children. They both worked very hard to provide a home for their children. He rose early every day to go off to work and came home late. Charlotte did everything in the home, including home decorating, gardening, canning, cooking and creating all of the family’s clothes. Together, they prospered and made a good life for themselves and their children. Chub served in the military with the U.S. Navy, was a state legislator, city alderman and city assessor. He worked in the Rutland area his whole life. In later years, Chub loved to travel with Charlotte. They wintered several years in Florida and also enjoyed spending time with friends and going dancing. Chub was generous and had a soft heart for people who were less fortunate. He had a way of hiding these wonderful personality traits. If he loved you, he would tease you and you knew you were loved. He had a very dry sense of humor. If you needed help of any kind, he would be there by your side. Charles was predeceased by his first wife, Charlotte Raymond Franzoni, his parents and his grandparents. He is survived by his children, Charles Franzoni Morse and his wife, Ginny Ehas-Morse, of Watertown, Massachusetts, Robert Morse Franzoni and his wife, Eileen Anne Barron Franzoni, of Rutland, Caroline “Betsy” Franzoni, of Proctor, John Franzoni, of Poultney, William Franzoni, of Rutland, Marybeth Franzoni Bolgioni and her husband, Tom, of Satellite Beach, Florida, and Thomas Franzoni and his wife, Lisa Harder Franzoni, of Rutland; 12 grandchildren whom he loved and was immensely proud of, Christopher Morse, Richelle, Kyle and Kevin Franzoni, Heather and Amy Moore, Megan, Hannah and Charles Franzoni, Tara Charlotte Raymond and Tyler Flinn and Breanna Franzoni; and two great-grandchildren, Penelope Morse and Clara Rose Patrick. Charles wished to share in his obituary his sincere apology to anyone he may have offended during his lifetime. Chub has gone to join the love of his life, Charlotte. We would like to thank all of the staff at the Meadows At East Mountain in Rutland and VNA Hospice for taking such good care of Chub for the last few months of his life. At Chub’s request, there will be no calling hours. The funeral will be held in St. Peter Church in Rutland on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.