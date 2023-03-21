Charles M. Rogers PROCTOR — Charles Martin Rogers, 79, commonly known by the nickname “Jolly”, died at his home, on March 14th of pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed only one week before his death. God, in His mercy, gave him an extremely short illness and a peaceful death surrounded by his loving family. He had been hospitalized for two weeks in Florida, where he was staying for the winter with his wife but was able to return to his home in Proctor by air ambulance where he succumbed to his illness two days later. Jolly was born on September 21st, 1943, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Charles A. and Pricilla (Prue) Rogers. The family moved to Proctor when Jolly was 4 years old when his father accepted a job with the Vermont Marble Company. Jolly loved Proctor and was privileged to be able to live in the town the rest of his life. He graduated from Proctor High School in 1961 where he was an outstanding student and athlete. He excelled in soccer, basketball and baseball and was captain of all three teams his senior year. He attended Middlebury College, graduating in 1965 and then started his professional career working in the telecommunication field for New England Telephone Company. He worked for the company for almost 50 years where he was very successful and was honored as the top salesman in Vermont several times. In September 1966, Jolly married Rosemary (Roz) Poremski and became a family man. He was a devoted husband and never complained about the various projects in which his wife involved him at the local churches, schools, and at her family’s hotel/restaurant business which they operated at Lake Bomoseen, VT. His major role at the family resort was as a good will ambassador where he regaled the guests with great and lengthy conversations covering every topic under the sun. When guests returned each year, often their first question was “Where’s Jolly?” Jolly’s proudest accomplishment in life was raising his four children who all live with their families in Vermont and who continued to be his greatest pride and joy. His deepest sorrow in life was losing his son, David, who died in 2021 and whom he remembered daily. All his children grew up playing sports and he made it a point to never miss a ball game no matter how far he had to travel. This tradition continued with his grandchildren, and he could be seen sitting in the bleachers or standing on the sidelines in any weather. His love and commitment to his children and grandchildren could be seen in everything he did and in the years he spent coaching the teams on which they played. Jolly was an outgoing and friendly man whom everyone loved. He always enjoyed conversing with anyone he met and always wanted to find out about their lives and activities. His genuine interest in others was quite evident. Jolly had a passion for all kinds of sports, read sports magazines religiously and knew all kinds of facts about famous athletes. He also loved reading about boats, especially big ones and his family hopes he’s cruising around heaven in the biggest yacht ever. Jolly’s retirement in Florida brought him great joy. He loved his time there, talking with friends on the pool deck, taking walks daily on the beach and eating raw oysters at a local restaurant. Jolly had a soft spot for Mount Saint Joseph Academy where his son, Matt, attended. He loved going to their games even after his son had graduated. He willingly helped with fund raising for the school and worked at many events particularly “Restaurant Night”, where he was seen with his chef’s hat and coat carving meat at the end of the buffet. These are some comments sent to his family: “He was such a sweet, caring and outgoing person who touched so many lives in special ways”, “I have such great memories of conversations with your dad. So gregarious”, “He was a man among men, one who could always be counted on to come through when you needed him”, “This was a guy who cared for others, always willing to help and always trying to contribute in any way he could”, “Jolly was a great dad and grandfather, he will always be remembered by his family for his participation in their lives”. Jolly is survived by his wife, Roz Rogers of Proctor, son, Dr. Matthew Rogers and his wife Heather of St. Albans, VT, two daughters, Michele Nelson and husband Dan, and Karen Rogers and husband Fabio Rosi, both of Rutland Town. Also, his grandchildren, Zachary and Sawyer Nelson, Eli and Ava Rosi and Katherine Rogers, all of whom he loved dearly. He also leaves his sister Nancy Rogers and husband Jim Anderson, nieces Eily and Esa Anderson, sister-in-law Barbara Poremski, nephews John and Jeff Poremski and special family members Mary and Michael Harger. Calling hours will be held, Tuesday, March 21st from 4 – 7 pm at the Clifford Funeral Home at 2 Washington Street, Rutland. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday at St. Dominic Catholic Church at 45 South Street, Proctor. A reception will be held at the Rutland Country Club at 275 Grove Street, Rutland immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in his memory may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph Academy at 127 Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.
