Charles O. Buffum CASTLETON — The graveside service with military honors for Charles O. Buffum, 82, of Castleton who died Jan 12, 2023 will be held 2pm Friday May 12, 2023 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs
Charles O. Buffum CASTLETON — The graveside service with military honors for Charles O. Buffum, 82, of Castleton who died Jan 12, 2023 will be held 2pm Friday May 12, 2023 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.