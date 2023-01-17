Charles O. Buffum CASTLETON — Charles Orville Buffum, 82, of Castleton died Thursday afternoon January 12, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on January 13, 1940, in Tinmouth the son of Cecil Oscar and Christie (Slason) Buffum Sr. He was employed for over 30 years by Telescope in Granville then for several years by the U.S. Postal Services until his retirement in 2019. Mr. Buffum served in the Vermont National Guard. He enjoyed cutting wood, hunting and fishing. Survivors include 2 daughters Lesa (Buffum) Cathcart and her husband Philip of Fair Haven and Vicki (Buffum) Hill of Rutland and Clayton Hill of SC, grandchildren Stephen Cathcart and partner Ashley Bruce, Brandi (Cathcart) LaDuc and husband Rob, Courtney (Hill) Dean, and Amanda (Hill) Cotten and husband Devyn; Great grandchildren Mercedes Cathcart, Brianna Cathcart, McKenzie Cathcart, Austin LaDuc, Brinlee Dean and Everleigh Cotten; a sister Carolyn Jones of Ira, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Betty A. (Moyer) Buffum on Aug. 31, 2020, a sister Charlotte Eva (Buffum) Adams in 2018, 3 brothers Carroll Buffum in 2012, Cecil O. Buffum Jr in 2015 and Claude Buffum in 2019 Friends may call on Tuesday from 4pm until 7pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT. Funeral Services will be held 11AM Wednesday at the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. Burial will be at a later date in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763 or to the National Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: Development Department, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.