Charles "Pete" Spalding RUTLAND TOWN — Charles “Pete” Spalding, 88, of Rutland Town, passed peacefully on March 18, 2019, in The Meadows At East Mountain. He was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in Burlington, and grew up in the Eagle Tavern in East Poultney. He was a 1948 graduate of Poultney High School, and completed his undergraduate degree in 1953 at the University of Vermont. He was commissioned in the United States Army in August of 1953, and spent the next 20 years in service to the United States. While teaching military history for the ROTC program at Middlebury College from 1962 to 1967, he earned a master’s degree in political science at the University of Vermont. He retired a Lt. Colonel in August 1973. After retiring from the Army, he pursued a PhD at John’s Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies, and then taught government and history at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. In 2000, he moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida, where, among his many activities, he spent hundreds of hours at the Shephard Center, helping feed the needy and homeless. He moved back to Vermont in 2016. Pete will be missed by his friends and family, including his wife, Kenena Hansen Spalding, of Springfield, Virginia; son Christian (Diane), of Rutland, son Douglas (Lesley), of Lorton, Virginia, and daughter Jennifer (Tom) McConnell, of Essex Junction; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the employees of The Meadows for their loving care of Pete. An inurnment ceremony honoring his life and service to the United States will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in Pete’s honor to the Army Emergency Relief fund by visiting www.aerhq.org. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
