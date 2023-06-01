Charles Pregger IV FAIR HAVEN — On Wednesday May 24, 2023, Charles Pregger IV (Pregger-Román) passed away surrounded by his loving family, after a short and courageous fight with lung cancer. Charlie taught US and Latin American History for over 25 years at SUNY Potsdam and Castleton State College. He was loved by his wife, Amy Pregger, his sister, Katherine Pregger, his four children, Becky Talyn (Eric Melchiorre), Rachel Foxx, Chatch Pregger (Katie Decker), and Leila Ludwig (Marissa Hanson), and his eight grandchildren, Bailey, Darwin, Gabrieila, Eowyn, Sam, Zinnia, Marc, and Maya. Charlie had a lifelong love of sailing, fishing, painting, and traveling and passed those passions along to his progeny. Charlie was born on June 5, 1946, in Patterson, NJ. He went on to receive his BA, MA, and PhD at Rutgers University. He is predeceased by his parents, Maria Fortuna Pregger-Román and Charles George Pregger III. Charlie has made the ultimate gift of donating his body to the University of Vermont Medical School to continue in the education of future students. We will hold a memorial for Charlie on June 5th, 2023, at 11am at the Old Chapel, Seminary St., Castleton University, Castleton VT. All are welcome to attend. We thank the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center for the amazing, respectful, and professional care they provided while Charlie was there. We also thank Castleton University for providing the space for his memorial, and their help in the planning process. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Rutland Humane Society, Ballet Vermont, and the Vermont Donor Milk Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.