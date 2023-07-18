Charles R. Reed 1941 - 2023 RUTLAND — Charles was born February 15, 1941 son of Charles Edward and Blanche (Pietrodangelo) Reed. Charles graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1959 and was employed by Tambrands Inc. for over 25 years retiring due to illness. Charles is survived by 2 sisters Mary Lou Reed and Janice Reed both of Rutland. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, good food with a good drink. Good Bye
