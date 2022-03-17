Charles "Scooter" Barrett Jr. MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Charles Edward “Scooter” Barrett Jr., 65, of Middletown Springs, Vermont, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2022. He was born Oct. 16, 1956, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Geraldine I. (Cobb) and Charles E. Barrett Sr. Charles was owner and operator of Barrett's Small Engine Repair. On July 3, 1991, he married Nancy Blaisdell. He was an avid motorcyclist. Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Blaisdell) Barrett, of Middletown Springs; his dog, Buddy; a brother, William Barrett; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Thomas and Robert Sr.; and five sisters, Elizabeth, Susan, Mary Lou, Kim and Geraldine. There are no calling hours. The graveside service will be held at a later date. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.