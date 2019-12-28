Charles “Sonny” Mingo FAIR HAVEN — Charles L. “Sonny” Mingo, 74, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Rutland, the son of Charles H. and Margaret “Peg” (Waterhouse) Mingo. He graduated in 1964 from Fair Haven High School. Mr. Mingo married Dianne A. Fortier Nov. 4, 1967, in Castleton. He was employed by General Electric for 27 years until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Mr. Mingo enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Survivors include his wife of Fair Haven; two sons John Mingo of Brooklet, Georgia, and Spencer Mingo of Avondale, Arizona; and three grandchildren. The celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
