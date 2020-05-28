Charles Thomas RUTLAND — Charlie left the party on May 6, 2020. More than anything, he was a Green Mountain man who loved this state and especially, the Rutland area. He enjoyed the time he served as a representative in the state Legislature, as mayor of Essex Junction, and was a member of the (last) cavalry and was a graduate of Norwich University. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and as luck would have it, the war ended just before he was to be deployed to Europe. Our dad was a lucky man for many reasons big and small. As a contractor, he built homes and apartments in Burlington and Essex. Whether in a post-surgery rehab facility or at his favorite restaurant, Applebee's, he was a flirt and good company. He loved literature and reading into the early morning hours. English literature was his major at Norwich. Always an avid conversationalist, he had excellent command of the English language and a great memory until the day he left. He loved to talk and tell many wonderful stories from days gone by. Charles had three children, Daryle, Jeff and Caroline; daughter-in-law, Leslie, and son-in-law, Hugh; and grandsons, Ethan and Zach. He was loved and will be missed. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
