Charles W. “Bill” Baird MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Charles W. “Bill” Baird, 78, of Middletown Springs, Vermont, died July 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Clarence and Joyce (Crippen) Baird Shorey. Bill attended Northeastern University and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. On Dec. 24, 1977, he married Patricia Mantell. For many years, he worked at OMYA as a rail car coordinator. He enjoyed spending time with family, was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed restoring his 1970 Mustang. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Baird of Middletown Springs, Vermont; his children, Christopher Baird and wife Kaitlynn, and Jennifer Phillips and husband Al; grandchildren, Brianna, Laura, Maria and Keaton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.