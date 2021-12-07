Charles W. Rouse CASTLETON — Charles William Rouse, age 91, passed away Nov. 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia. He and his family were returning from a Thanksgiving family gathering in McMinnville, Tennessee. Charlie was born in Shoreham on Dec. 14, 1929. He was the son of William and Sofia (Felieu) Rouse. He grew up in Shoreham where he received his early education and furthered his education at Middlebury High School. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict, having served with the 808th Aviation Battalion. Following his honorable discharge in 1953, he returned home and began his career driving truck for his brother Stuart Rouse. Sept. 16, 1950, he married Betty Jane Clark. In 1970, the family moved to Middletown Springs and he started his own trucking company. Betty Jane predeceased him Jan. 16, 2017. Charlie was a lifelong trucker. He enjoyed country music and loved to visit with family and friends. He is survived by a son, Timothy Rouse (Kathy), of Middletown Springs; two daughters, Darlene Palmer (Todd), of McMinnville, Tennessee, and Diane Davis (John), of Fair Haven, and a son, Terry Rouse (Pam), of Shoreham; a brother, Sanford “Sandy” Rouse, of Brandon. Six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. In addition to his wife, he was also predeceased by a son, Todd Rouse; and a brother, Stuart Rouse. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. The graveside committal service and burial, with military honors, will take place at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Dodge House, c/o Veterans Assistance Office, P.O. Box 12, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.