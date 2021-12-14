Charles W. Rouse CASTLETON — The funeral service for Charles William Rouse, 91, who died Nov. 27, 2021, was held Friday, Dec. 10, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Family and friends shared in the service. A daughter, Darlene Palmer, delivered the eulogy. A reception followed at Fair Haven American Legion Post #49. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs.
