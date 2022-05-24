Charles W. Rouse CASTLETON — The graveside service with military honors for Charles William Rouse, 91, who died Nov. 27, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Arrangements are by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
