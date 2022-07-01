Charles "Wes" Richards PITTSFORD — Wes Richards died last Sept. (age 83). So on the most beautiful summer day of June 11th, his family gathered to add his ashes to the family plot in the lovely county cemetery in Beekmantown, NY (just a bit north of Plattsburgh). He would have approved of the interesting but fun comments that were traded as he took his place there. The next step was to go to Lake Champlain and the Point Au Roche park close to the family summer home he loved as much as the lake. His family scattered his ashes there with good wishes and he know he would have approved. So, the end of an era but with great memories.
