Charlotte A. Hughes RUTLAND — Charlotte A. Hughes, 86, passed away Saturday evening, March 18th, 2023, after a rough 4 months, a Genesis/Mt View. Charlotte was the fourth of eight born Aug 29, 1936, to Florence and Roy Cheney. She married Charles J Hughes October 12, 1957. Charlotte worked hard her whole life, at Woolworths, Tambrands and retired after 17 yrs at General Electric. She was a longtime member of St. Bridget Church. She will be remembered as a very quiet, private, beautiful soul. Her pride and joy were her boys, and of course, her grandchildren she so loved. She will be deeply missed. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, her husband Joe in 1996, and brothers & sisters: Norbert Cheney, Virginia Wetherby, Conrad Cheney, Edward Cheney and Shirley Williams. Charlotte is survived by her two sisters, Mary Conant, Claremont, NH and Sandra Conant (David) of Weathersfield, VT. Her three sons, Michael (Lauren), Charles (Anita) and Thomas (Ann). Seven grandchildren, Michael Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Jeremy (Erin) Hughes, Sarah (Jason) Sheldrick, Jennifer Hughes, Melissa Torres and Gregory (Danielle) Hughes. As well as nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte’s family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to all the staff, especially her “favorite” caregivers at Genesis/Mt View Rehab Unit for their wonderful care. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Friday March 24th 11:00am at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory may be sent to St. Bridget’s Church.
