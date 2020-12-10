Charlotte Dorothy Pierro BRANDON — Charlotte Dorothy Pierro, 75, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 23, 1945, in Wallingford, the daughter of Lewis and Katherine (Sheehan) Peck. She received her education in Wallingford. Ms. Pierro enjoyed cooking, entertaining and watching the Hallmark Channel and General Hospital. Survivors include four children, Tammy Bertrand of Brandon, Catherine Reed, Timothy Pierro, both of Rutland, Matthew Pierro of Florida; seven siblings, Marylou Peck of Wallingford, Ann Riggs of Proctor, Patricia Howland of Brandon, Doris Mijka of Clarendon, Carol Witham of Shoreham, Robert Wilcox, Richard Peck, both of Rutland; 23 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Warren Pierro Jr.; and a brother, Theodore Peck. A private gathering will be held at a later date at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, as well as burial in East Wallingford Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite #2, Rutland, VT 05701.
