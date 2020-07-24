Charlotte E. Pratt WELLS — Charlotte E. Pratt, 77, of Wells died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Rutland. She was born May 4, 1942, daughter of Osyman and Ruth Kinney of Poultney. She grew up in Poultney and attended school there. She was married on Dec. 23, 1960, to Robert N. Pratt A2C USAF, a resident of Wells, and became an Air Force spouse for the next 16 years. She received A Certificate of Appreciation from the United States Air Force on the occasion of the retirement of her husband from active duty and with the USAF, earned grateful appreciation for her own unselfish, faithful and devoted service. Her unfailing support and understanding helped to make possible her husband’s lasting contribution to the nation, Nov. 1, 1976. She received a Certificate of Appreciation for her volunteer service to the community, Oct. 1, 1981. She worked at Mother Myrick’s Confectionary for many years until her retirement in 2005. She had a lasting friendship with Jacki and Ron. Charlotte (Mom, Gamma) was a avid bingo player and played at the MWA in Wells for 42 years. She was all about family, she unconditionally loved them all. She passed with her loving husband of 59 years, Robert "Bob," and son, Paul, at her side. Because of the two visitors restrictions at the Center, the family said their goodbyes at the funeral home. Family members are her husband, Robert "Bob" Pratt; four children, April (Martin Mead Jr.) of Poultney, William Pratt (deceased 1962) Robert D. Pratt Sr. of West Rutland, Paul H. Pratt (Jennifer (Dhen) Busque) of Wells; eight grandchildren, Chandra Savage of Rutland, Heather (Jason Ashline Sr.) of Whitehall, Misty Mead of Poultney, Jamie L. Pratt Sr. (deceased 2018), Robert D. Pratt Jr., Savannah Pratt of Rutland, Brittany (Kenneth Brewer) of Rutland, Nathaniel Busque Pratt of Wells; and 13 great-grandchildren. Charlotte was the youngest of 10 siblings. She is survived by two sisters, Veronica Williams of Poultney and Loretta Vitagliano of Rutland, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Coombs and Evelyn Kinney; five brothers, Edward Kinney, Elias Kinney, Osyman Kinney Jr., Wilson Kinney, Francis Kinney. Surviving sisters-in-law are Evelyn Weeks and Joan Farrington of St. Petersburg, Florida; brothers-in-law, Walter Pratt of Wells, Walden Pratt of Rutland and Timothy Pratt. Donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Special thanks to Geraldine "Geri" Woodruff and Stephanie Case for their acts of kindness.
