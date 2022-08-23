Charlotte E. Wallace RUTLAND — Charlotte E. Wallace died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2022. She was born in Rutland, VT on Feb. 8, 1937. She worked for Metro mail for many years until retirement. Charlotte enjoyed playing with children, knitting, crocheting, puzzles and fishing along with spending time with her family and friends. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, 9 siblings, 2 children and several other family members. Survivors include 3 siblings, 9 children and their families, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held on Fri, Sept 9, 2022 at the Salvation Army, 64 Main St, Burlington, VT. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army in Burlington.
