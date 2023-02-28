Charlotte Falco RUTLAND — Charlotte Falco, 89, of Rutland died February 17, 2023 at her home. She was born in Rutland July 22, 1933 the daughter of Serafino and Anna (Bizzarro) Caligiuri. Charlotte attended St. Peters School and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1951. She was a member of St. Peters Church, She was employed with Sears & Roebuck for over 40 years retiring in 1992. Surviving are her husband Vincent Falco of Rutland, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by four brothers, Michael, Joseph, Dominic and Peter Caligiuri and by three sisters, Rose Comstock, Mary Philburt and Enrica Mancini. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.