Charlotte Ferraro-Villard RUTLAND — Charlotte Ferraro-Villard, 90, a lifelong resident of Rutland, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at The Meadows in Rutland. Born in Rutland, she was the daughter of James and Helen Morris. Charlotte was married to John Ferraro of Rutland in 1959, until his death in 1989. She was later married to Warren Villard of Milton, Massachusetts, in 1991, until his death in 2015. She is survived by her children, Mark Ferraro of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Karen Ferraro of Rutland; stepchildren, Irene Villard of Stoughton, Massachusetts, Karyn Beacham of Canton, Massachusetts, Paul Villard of Milton, Massachusetts, Laurie Maiden of Weymouth, Massachusetts, John Villard of Mashpee, Massachusetts, and Carol Villard of Quincy, Massachusetts; sisters, Jean Pettit of Rutland, Gay Johnson of North Clarendon and Annette Bigelow of Burnsville, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, David St. Pierre; stepchildren, Claire Villard and James Villard. Charlotte was an avid gardener, having maintained beautiful gardens surrounding her home. She had been a crossword puzzle enthusiast for many years. She very much enjoyed the outdoors, having spent many winters in an RV travelling to, and camping in, Florida with her late husband, Warren. Special thanks to the staff at The Meadows for their care during her time there. There will be no calling hours and a private funeral service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to the Meadows Sunshine Fund, c/o The Meadows, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
