Charlotte Gertrude Pettis Burney RUTLAND — The funeral service for Charlotte Gertrude Pettis Burney, who died July 30, 2021, was held Thursday, August 5, at the United Methodist Church in Fair Haven. The Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman officiated. Bearers were Jon Ewing, Jim Carmen Herbert Stark, Keenan Stark, Andrew Pettis and Craig Pettis. The eulogy was prepared by her son Robert Pettis. Additional words of remembrance were shared by her granddaughter Marieka Mattison. Burial followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
