Charlotte Jane Burgess PROCTOR — Charlotte Jane (Champine) Burgess, 83, of South Burlington, a former longtime resident of Proctor, passed away surrounded by her family, Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019, at University Medical Center of Vermont. She was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Pittsford, daughter of Elmer and Leila (Heir) Champine. One of the youngest children of a large, close-knit family of 11 children, Charlotte was a twin, who always said “born first!” Their home was always filled with extended family which seemed like a forever party, growing up surrounded by siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews left Charlotte with a love of having lots of people around her. She always said “that’s how families should be.” Charlotte attended Proctor schools. In 1952, she married Donald Burgess; they moved to North Carolina where Donald was stationed in the Marines. They made many wonderful friends there who stayed in touch all these years. In 1954, they moved back to Vermont, welcomed their first child, bought a home in Proctor and spent countless hours tearing down plaster walls and rebuilding it to become their growing family’s home for the next 60 years. Charlotte worked right alongside Donald, all 96 lbs. of her, never afraid to use a sledgehammer! Charlotte LOVED being outside and playing in her perennial gardens. She had a very green thumb and could take any mostly dead plant and revive it to some gorgeous flowering beauty. The family spent summers camping and winters snowmobiling across Maine, Cape Cod and Vermont, and they made some very close lifelong friends. As the kids grew up, she and Donald rode their Harley and loved taking it on trips with family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and still talked about the time she bowled a perfect 300; she was very competitive, especially with Donald! Charlotte’s biggest love was her family and enjoyed all the times when everyone would gather for holidays. She was the life of any party, loved to dance and laugh. She had a quick wit and would always make conversation with anyone she met. She had an eye for nice shoes, clothes and jewelry, and was always quick to compliment yours. Charlotte worked as a secretary and accountant at Jerry’s Nissan for almost 20 years. In 2014, Charlotte moved to South Burlington to be closer to family. She lived at The Pines and Allenwood making fast friends with most of the staff and residents. She was truly loved by so many! She is survived by her three children Douglas Burgess (Debra), Cara Cain (Larry), Kelly Towers (Jeffrey); seven grandchildren Nicholas Burgess, Jacob Cain (Monica), Joshua Cain (Amanda), Jessica Stevens, Zachary Pehm, Caitlin Pehm, Cameron Towers; and three great-granddaughters Ryleigh Stevens, Evelyn Cain and Ava Cain whom she so adored - she just lit up when she saw them; also, two sisters Laura Janoski and her twin Shirley Mecier; countless nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, on June 9, 2012. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in St. Dominic’s Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are with Barnard Funeral Home, Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charlotte Burgess, UVM Breast Care Center, UVM Medical Center Foundation, Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
