Charlotte M. Fredette EAST CLARENDON — Charlotte M. Fredette, 88, died Oct. 24, 2021, at the Pines at Rutland. She was born April 30, 1933, in Rutland, the daughter of Salon A. and Lottie L. (Whitney) Todriff. She married Edward Fredette in 1981. He died in 2008. Mrs. Fredette worked for Howard Johnson's for 15 years, as nanny for 10 years, Duffy Drug Store for six years and Charlotte’s Web Antique Shop for 10 years. Survivors include four siblings, Harrison Todriff Sr.. Ann Bannister, both of Florida, James Todriff, of Mississippi, Shirley Freeman. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Mary Bianchi, Norma Loyzelle and Mildred Englehart. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
